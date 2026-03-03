Michael Carrick has done an impressive job since taking over at Manchester United, and there have been rumours surrounding his long-term future.
It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United is willing to give Carrick the job long-term. There is no doubt that they have shown great improvement under him. However, the Red Devils have been linked with other managers with more experience and a proven pedigree.
It remains to be seen how the situation develops.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
Michael Carrick on his future
Meanwhile, the former Manchester United midfielder has revealed that he loves working at the club and he is not too worried about his future. He is focused on getting the best out of his team right now, and time will tell whether he will continue at the club beyond this season.
Carrick said: “There is no getting away from the situation. Of course, there’s not really an awful lot I can say about it, to be honest. I think I love being here. I love doing what I’m doing. I’ve said it from the start, I don’t, I’m not making any decisions for short-term or quick fixes. I think that it’s, it’s the responsibility, however long I’m here to make decisions the best for the football club.
“In the long term, so of course, listen, winning games helps, you know, and the boys are doing great with that. We’ll just have to see where it ends up. But there’s not really much I can give you on top of that.”
Michael Carrick on his long-term future at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/y63qBxRgcS
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 3, 2026
Carrick set to stay?
The 44-year-old manager has certainly earned the trust of the club hierarchy with his exploits so far. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United is willing to give him the opportunity to manage the club in the long term.
If he can guide Manchester United to the Champions League for the upcoming campaign, there is no doubt that he would deserve an opportunity to prove himself in the long term
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment