Michael Carrick has done an impressive job since taking over at Manchester United, and there have been rumours surrounding his long-term future.

It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United is willing to give Carrick the job long-term. There is no doubt that they have shown great improvement under him. However, the Red Devils have been linked with other managers with more experience and a proven pedigree.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Michael Carrick on his future

Meanwhile, the former Manchester United midfielder has revealed that he loves working at the club and he is not too worried about his future. He is focused on getting the best out of his team right now, and time will tell whether he will continue at the club beyond this season.