Mohamed Salah ends goal drought but Liverpool stunned by late Wolves winner

Mohamed Salah finally found the back of the net to end his longest-ever goal drought, but his strike was not enough to save Liverpool from a crushing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves.

In a dramatic late flurry at Molineux, the bottom-of-the-table hosts secured a massive three points that could ignite their fight for Premier League survival.

After what Stephen Warnock described as a “boring” first half, the match exploded into life in the final fifteen minutes.

Wolves broke the deadlock in the 78th minute through Rodrigo Gomes, who finished a brilliant counter-attack by lifting the ball over Alisson Becker following a precise through-ball from Tolu Arokodare.

However, the lead lasted just five minutes. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde played a misplaced pass straight into the path of Mo Salah.

The Egyptian king clinicaly pounced on the error, driving into space and curling a signature finish with the outside of his boot to level the score.

Salah ends longest-ever Premier League goal drought

The goal marked a massive personal milestone for Salah, as it brought an end to the most barren run of his illustrious Liverpool career.

Before tonight, Salah had failed to score in nine consecutive Premier League appearances, the longest drought since he joined the club in 2017.

His last league goal had come nearly four months ago in a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in November 2025.

Despite his overall contribution of 16 goal involvements across all competitions this season, his lack of domestic goals had become a major talking point.

Liverpool fans will hope this clinical finish signals a return to form for their talisman.

Wolves score stoppage-time winner

The drama was far from over, however. In the 94th minute, Wolves midfielder Andre tried his luck from distance, and his shot took a wicked deflection off Joe Gomez, wrong-footing Alisson and trickling into the net to spark wild celebrations in the South Bank.

The result is a devastating blow for Liverpool’s top-four ambitions, leaving them trailing fourth-place Manchester United by three points.

Conversely, for Rob Edwards’ Wolves, it is a second consecutive victory following their win over Villa on Friday.

While they remain in the relegation zone, the two wins will give them a massive boost as we enter the final stretch of the season.