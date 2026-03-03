Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland defender Omar Alderete has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has done quite well for the English club, and his performances have attracted the attention of top teams. According to VS Sports, his performance against Manchester City and Liverpool was particularly impressive, and he could join a bigger club in the summer.

Alderete was linked with Tottenham a year ago.

Can Sunderland keep Omar Alderete?

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland is prepared to sanction his departure. The 28-year-old is a key player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. They will want to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to keep their best players at the club.

The defender could be attracted to the idea of joining a bigger club if there is a concrete proposal on the table. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. The report does not mention which clubs are keen on the Paraguay defender it does claim that a move could materialise after the World Cup. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Sunderland will be hoping to keep them at the club for as long as possible.

Sunderland must keep Alderete

They are currently fighting for their place in the top half. They have done quite well since promotion, but they have struggled in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly and finish the season on a high note.

Alderete has been a key player for them, and they will need players like him if they want to do well in the top flight.