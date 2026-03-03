Report: Liverpool ace is quickly becoming a top target for Real Madrid

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s long-term midfield rebuild appears to have taken a decisive turn, with Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister emerging as a priority target ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to TEAMtalk, the Argentine international has quickly climbed to the top of Madrid’s shortlist as they look to reshape the heart of their squad following the gradual departure of key veterans.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić leaving the club in recent seasons, Madrid are actively seeking a player capable not only of maintaining technical standards but also of inheriting the authority once embodied by figures such as Sergio Ramos and Modrić.

Internally, there is a growing belief at the Santiago Bernabéu that Mac Allister could be that successor.

Why Real Madrid are interested in the Liverpool midfielder

Mac Allister’s rise since his move from Brighton to Liverpool in 2023 has been steady and impressive.

Initially recognised for his World Cup-winning performances with Argentina, he has since matured into a complete midfielder in the Premier League.

His positional intelligence, ability to dictate tempo, and composure under pressure have drawn admiration across Europe.

At Madrid, recruitment officials reportedly value his tactical adaptability. Much like Modrić in his prime, Mac Allister combines work rate with creative subtlety.

Spanish media outlets have frequently emphasised Madrid’s desire for midfielders who can blend technical excellence with leadership qualities, and Mac Allister’s calm demeanour matches with that profile.

Liverpool face contract dilemma regarding Mac Allister

Importantly, Madrid are mindful of preserving continuity in a midfield that has already transitioned from the Kroos-Modrić-Casemiro era to a younger core featuring Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Adding Mac Allister would offer both experience and balance.

Mac Allister is contracted at Anfield until 2028, having signed a five-year deal upon arrival.

Contrary to speculation previously reported in parts of the South American press, multiple reliable sources have confirmed there is no release clause in his contract.

However, by the end of the 2025/26 season, he will enter the final two years of his deal.

Liverpool historically prefer to resolve extensions before that threshold to protect long-term value.

That places the club at a crossroads this summer, secure renewed terms or risk heightened transfer pressure.

