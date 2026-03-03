Report: Liverpool have watched £65million full-back multiple times this season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown as they prepare for what promises to be a pivotal summer rebuild.



According to TEAMtalk, the Merseyside club are intensifying their pursuit of the 22-year-old amid competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Reds’ title defense has not unfolded as planned this season. Sitting fifth in the table on 48 points, 16 behind leaders Arsenal, Liverpool have struggled to find consistency, particularly at the back.

Regardless of where they ultimately finish, signs point toward a significant transfer window, with left-back emerging as a key area under review.

Liverpool are looking to make changes at left-back

Andy Robertson has been a mainstay of Liverpool’s success in recent years, playing a crucial role in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

However, with his contract set to expire on June 30, uncertainty surrounds his future.

At 31, and with no extension confirmed, Liverpool must consider succession planning carefully.

Last summer’s £40 million signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth was designed to inject energy and longevity into the position.

While the Hungarian has shown flashes of attacking promise, he has yet to consistently dislodge Robertson from the starting XI.

Enter Nathaniel Brown. Naturally a left-back but equally capable of operating higher up the pitch, Brown has impressed in the Bundesliga with his pace, inverted movement, and ability to contribute creatively in advanced areas.

Reds would need to pay a hefty transfer fee for Brown

Brown remains under contract with Frankfurt until June 2030, placing the German club in a strong negotiating position.

With Robertson’s future uncertain and Kerkez yet to fully convince, the left flank could undergo significant change.

Reports indicate they will demand at least €65 million (£57 million) to sanction a sale, a substantial fee that reflects both his age and growing reputation.

Arsenal’s reported interest only strengthens the competition. The league leaders are also assessing their defensive depth, and competition between two top English clubs could drive the price higher.

Report: Liverpool ace is quickly becoming a top target for Real Madrid