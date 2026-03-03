Liverpool have been shell shocked by Wolves who have scored against the run of play.

Rodrigo Gomes is the man who has put Wolves ahead with a brilliant lobbed finish over Alisson Becker.

But Virgil van Dijk will not be happy with his defending leading to the goal.

The ball is hoofed towards Tolu Arokodare who is marked by the big Dutchman. But Arokodare rather easily nudged Van Dijk away before sending Gomes through on goal, with Konate chasing him.

The Portuguese did really well to beat Konate with speed before finish with his right foot with a delicate finish.

