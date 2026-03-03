Liverpool have been shell shocked by Wolves who have scored against the run of play.
Rodrigo Gomes is the man who has put Wolves ahead with a brilliant lobbed finish over Alisson Becker.
But Virgil van Dijk will not be happy with his defending leading to the goal.
The ball is hoofed towards Tolu Arokodare who is marked by the big Dutchman. But Arokodare rather easily nudged Van Dijk away before sending Gomes through on goal, with Konate chasing him.
The Portuguese did really well to beat Konate with speed before finish with his right foot with a delicate finish.
Watch the goal below:
Rodrigo Gomes SCORES!!
? 1-0 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool FC
March 3, 2026
In the build up to the second goal for Wolves there was a blatant kick on Sobs off the ball why didn’t Var get involved because there was clearly a an error from the ref as he didn’t see it,
Why does it take Wolves to score for us to start playing, well done to Salah you earnt your your £400k this week but thats the only thing u did all match, so did u earn it.
the team who wanted it the most won at the end of the day well done Wolves.
we didn’t deserve to win.