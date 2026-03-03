Tottenham identify young goalkeeper as a potential replacement of Vicario

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham are beginning to map out their goalkeeping strategy for the seasons ahead, with Lens’ highly rated young keeper Robin Risser emerging as a serious option.



The 21-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this campaign, and Spurs are understood to be monitoring his progress closely as they assess potential changes between the posts, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

With uncertainty surrounding the long-term situation of Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham’s recruitment team are exploring profiles that fit both the club’s tactical identity and the club’s long term plans.

Risser’s name has now entered that conversation, setting the stage for what could become a competitive transfer pursuit this summer.

Tottenham are planning for their future goalkeeper

Under their current structure, the emphasis is on technical security, distribution from the back, and goalkeepers who are comfortable operating as part of the build-up phase.

Risser appears to tick several of those boxes. Since joining Lens from Strasbourg in July 2025 for around €3 million, the Frenchman has grown into one of Ligue 1’s best young performers.

His shot-stopping ability has drawn praise, but it is his composure with the ball at his feet and command of his defensive line that have particularly caught the eye of scouts.

His contract at Lens runs until 2030, which means Spurs would likely face firm resistance in negotiations, but the player’s relatively modest market valuation, currently estimated at around €10 million, makes him an attainable long-term investment.

Spurs face Premier League competition for goalkeeper

Tottenham are not alone in tracking Risser. Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

If Vicario were to move on, a scenario that has been discussed in recent reports, Tottenham would require a goalkeeper who could become an assured starter for them.

Alternatively, Risser could initially provide competition and depth, gradually adapting to English football before assuming a larger role.

Whether as a direct successor to Vicario or as a strategic addition to strengthen depth, the French goalkeeper fits the club’s plans.

