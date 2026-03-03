(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Stephen Warnock has pointed the finger at Curtis Jones for the defensive lapse that allowed Wolves to snatch a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Liverpool.

The 2-1 defeat at Molineux on Tuesday night has left the Reds’ Champions League ambitions hanging by a thread following a chaotic final ten minutes.

Warnock says Curtis Jones is at fault for Wolves winner

While much of the immediate post-match discussion centered on the unfortunate deflection off Joe Gomez, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, who also slammed Liverpool’s first-half performance, identified a critical error from Curtis Jones in the buildup.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Warnock argued that the midfielder’s decision-making put the entire defence under unnecessary pressure just as the game looked destined for a draw.

“It was a mistake from Curtis Jones. He plays a ball into Alisson and Alisson’s never going to get any purchase on it. It puts the keeper in a terrible position.”

The botched clearance eventually fell to Wolves midfielder Andre, who had looked fatigued in the closing stages.

“Andre looked heavy in the last five or so minutes, but he takes a shot and it takes a wicked deflection to loop over Alisson”, Warnock added.

The ball struck Gomez, changing trajectory completely and leaving Alisson stranded as it sailed into the net in the 94th minute.

Blow for Liverpool in top four race

The result is a catastrophic blow for Arne Slot’s side, who had seemingly salvaged a point when Mohamed Salah ended his record-breaking goal drought just minutes earlier.

The loss leaves Liverpool in fifth place on 48 points, now trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by three points with only nine games remaining in the season.

For Wolves, who started the day rooted to the bottom of the table, the victory is a second straight “Midlands Derby” success following their win over Villa on Friday.

While they remain in the relegation zone with 13 points, they have moved within striking distance of safety.

Liverpool, meanwhile, must regroup quickly as they prepare to face Wolves again this Friday at Molineux, this time in the FA Cup fifth round.