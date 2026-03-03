(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s first-half performance against Wolves has been brutally slammed by former Reds defender Stephen Warnock, who described the display as “slow and boring” during a scathing live assessment.

Warnock slams ‘slow and boring’ Liverpool

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live at Molineux, Warnock did not hold back as the two sides headed into the interval with the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0.

While he was quick to praise the tactical setup of Rob Edwards’ Wolves side, his criticism for Arne Slot’s men was relentless.

“I just hope the half-time pies are good because that has been difficult to watch,” Warnock said.

“That has been really good from a Wolves point of view, the organization and how to make Liverpool’s lives difficult.

“But from a Liverpool point of view, so slow, so boring to watch, and that has been a tough watch. Hopefully, it will be a big improvement in the second half.”

Zero big chances created by Liverpool in a poor first half

The statistics from the opening 45 minutes paint a grim picture for the title contenders.

Despite dominating 68% of the possession, Liverpool struggled to penetrate a disciplined Wolves backline.

The Reds went into the break having created zero big chances, managing just two speculative shots on target. Perhaps most damning was the expected goals (xG) of just 0.21.

While Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were largely anonymous, the lack of service from a midfield missing the creative spark of the injured Florian Wirtz was evident.

Wolves, currently sitting bottom of the table have dominated possession.