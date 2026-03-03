(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 28-year-old has been excellent for them, and he has been chosen as the captain of the club. According to Football Insider, Tottenham are looking for a replacement for Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian has been quite poor since joining the club, and he needs to be replaced.

Tottenham could use Dean Henderson

Tottenham will be hoping to bounce back strongly after a disappointing season, and they will look to fight for trophies. They need to plug the major gaps in their squad, and signing a reliable goalkeeper should be a priority. Henderson would be an excellent acquisition for them, but Crystal Palace are unwilling to sanction his departure.

It does not seem like the player is prepared to push for an exit either. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince Crystal Palace with an attractive offer in the summer. The opportunity to play for the north London club could be exciting for Henderson. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to fight for trophies with Tottenham.

Even though they have struggled this season, they have quality players at their disposal, and they could bounce back strongly next season with a quality manager. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Henderson could be a superb signing

Henderson is at the peak of his powers, and he has proven himself in the Premier League since the departure from Manchester United. There is no doubt that he could prove to be an improvement on the Italian.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have lost multiple key players in recent windows, and they will not want to lose the 28-year-old as well. Tottenham might have to make a lucrative proposal to convince them.