It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham Hotspur so far, and they could look to change managers in the summer.

Thomas Frank was shown the door recently, and Igor Tudor has been appointed as the interim manager until the end of the season. According to Football Insider, Tottenham are looking for permanent solutions, and Niko Kovac is a target.

Niko Kovac could be a useful option

The 54-year-old has done well for Borussia Dortmund, and he could be an interesting acquisition for Tottenham. The German club has no intention of letting him leave in the summer. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decides to make a move for him.

He has managed big clubs, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the north London club. The opportunity to manage in the Premier League could be tempting for him. Tottenham have quality players are there disposal and they have the resources to improve the team further. It remains to be seen whether the German manager is prepared to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career.

He has plenty of experience, and he could look to test himself in the Premier League. Kovac has also been linked with Manchester United.

Can Spurs land Kovac?

Tottenham will need to bring in a quality manager in the summer. They need someone who can get the best out of their team and help them fight for trophies. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, but they are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League.

The fans will certainly hope that they can bring in a quality manager who will help things around. For now, they will hope that Tudor can steady the ship and help them secure safety in the Premier League.