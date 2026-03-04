Accomplished manager ready to join Tottenham "even if Spurs got relegated"

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino could be prepared for an emotional return to Tottenham, even if the club suffer relegation to the Championship, according to GiveMeSport‘s Ben Jacobs.



The Argentine coach, who previously oversaw one of the most memorable periods in Spurs’ modern history, has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of returning to north London should the opportunity arise.

Tottenham are widely expected to appoint a new permanent manager at the end of the season as the club attempts to reset following a turbulent campaign.

Tottenham face managerial uncertainty

Spurs are currently relying on Igor Tudor to guide the team through a difficult relegation battle.

The Croatian tactician was brought in to stabilise results during a challenging stretch, but reports suggest his role is widely viewed as a short-term solution rather than a permanent appointment.

Regardless of whether Tottenham remain in the Premier League or drop into the Championship, a more comprehensive managerial project is expected to begin this summer.

Several names have been linked with the role. Former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is admired for his progressive tactical philosophy, while ex-Tottenham striker Robbie Keane has also reportedly been considered as a potential candidate.

Yet for many supporters, the most emotionally resonant option remains Pochettino.

Pochettino is interest in returning to Spurs

Pochettino’s previous spell at Tottenham from 2014 to 2019 transformed the club’s competitive identity.

Under his leadership, Spurs became consistent top-four contenders and reached the Champions League final in 2019

Jacobs, speaking on GiveMeSport’s YouTube channel, explained that a return remains a genuine possibility:

“The good news for Tottenham fans is that, I’m told, Pochettino is open to returning, and would not necessarily be put off even if Spurs got relegated to the Championship.

“But if they were a Championship club, they’ve obviously got to be able to still afford Maurizio Pochettino’s wage, which wouldn’t necessarily drop significantly.”

Financial considerations could therefore become a major factor if Tottenham were to drop out of the Premier League, as Pochettino’s salary expectations would remain substantial.

Tottenham plot coup for 54-year-old German mastermind as next manager