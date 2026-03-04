Arne Slot is trying to buy time at Liverpool with his latest comments on his future

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers pulled off a massive 2-1 upset against Liverpool at Molineux, dealing a heavy blow to the Reds’ Champions League qualification hopes.

Despite dominating possession, Liverpool struggled to find a breakthrough from open play against a resolute Wolves defense. The match suddenly exploded into life in the final stretches.

Gomes opened the scoring for Wolves in the 78th minute, shocking the visitors and sending Molineux into a frenzy.

Mohamed Salah finally ended his 10-match Premier League goal drought in the 83rd minute, slotting home a quick equaliser that seemingly rescued a point for Liverpool.

Disaster struck for the Reds. Following a weak clearance from Alisson, Wolves midfielder André unleashed a shot from the edge of the area in the 94th minute.

The ball took a massive, looping deflection off defender Joe Gomez, completely wrong-footing Alisson and sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Arne Slot opens up on his future at Anfield

Ahead of the match, Liverpool boss Arne Slot talked about his future and suggested that he needs more time.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“A rebuild takes time, a transition takes time, and that’s what we did last summer”.

“But we didn’t expect the league to become like it did this season. You couldn’t know this because last season it wasn’t as extreme as it is this season”.

Liverpool are now 5th in the Premier League, three points behind both Manchester United and Aston Villa.

A win against Wolves would have given them hope of a top four finish but now thing are looking difficult for them looking at their fixture list.

What next for Liverpool this season?

As for Slot, he has been unlucky with injuries to key players this season but the style of football at the club has been poor, something that Liverpool fans are not used to.

He has not only struggled to make them play attractive football like the fans want, his over all management of the squad has been shocking, with some bench players not getting the minutes they deserve.

His future remains uncertain at Anfield and it would not be a surprise if he is shown the exit door at the end of the season.

Sources: Liverpool prepare €45 million plus bonuses package for Man United midfield target