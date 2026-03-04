Arsenal target move for English attacker which could involve Martinelli in swap deal

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s summer transfer plans could take an unexpected turn, with reports suggesting the club are pushing hard to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.



According to a source on X, negotiations are progressing rapidly, but Newcastle have reportedly responded with a bold counter-demand, insisting that Gabriel Martinelli be included in any potential deal.

Both Gordon and Martinelli are among the Premier League’s most dynamic wide attackers, and a swap involving the two would represent a significant shift for both clubs.

With Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen his attack in the summer, Gordon has emerged a player that the Gunners are targeting due to his versatility to play in a number of different positions and his high potential.

Arsenal step up interest in Anthony Gordon

Gordon has developed into a key player at Newcastle since his move from Everton.

He is a player who can play on both the wings, as well as up front to lead the attack.

Gordon’s work rate and ability to attack space could complement Arsenal’s fluid attacking structure, which often relies on wide players to create overloads and isolate defenders.

With Arsenal looking to add depth and unpredictability to their attack, Gordon could be the ideal player for their fluid attack.

Newcastle United make stunning transfer demand

Newcastle, however, are not believed to be eager sellers. Backed by ambitious ownership and with long-term goals of establishing themselves among Europe’s elite, the club are reluctant to weaken their squad without a significant return.

Newcastle would consider negotiations only if Martinelli were included in the deal.

The Brazilian winger has been one of Arsenal’s best performers in recent seasons, combining explosive pace with intelligent movement and a strong goal threat from wide areas.

The claim that Newcastle would be willing to make Martinelli their highest-paid player highlights how highly they reportedly value the 24-year-old.

His age, Premier League experience, and attacking output make him an attractive long-term option for any ambitious club.

