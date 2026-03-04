Barcelona eyeing stunning move for Micky van de Ven as Tottenham crisis deepens

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven as Hansi Flick looks to secure a top-level, left-footed center-back this summer.

According to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT, the Dutch international has emerged as a primary alternative to Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, whose price tag and Inter’s reluctance to sell make a deal difficult.

Barcelona eyeing Van de Ven amid Tottenham crisis

The sports management at Barcelona has been tracking Van de Ven for months, but interest has intensified due to the club’s current crisis.

With Spurs sitting in 16th place and winless in 2026, the 24-year-old is said to be looking to leave the club this summer.

The report suggests that Van de Ven is “highly questioned” by sections of the London team’s supporters, and with the club facing the genuine threat of relegation, an early departure is increasingly likely.

Crucially, Van de Ven has reportedly prioritised Barcelona over other potential suitors, including rivals Real Madrid.

Liverpool also interested in Micky van de Ven

While Barcelona believe they have the edge, they are not alone in their admiration. Liverpool have also been heavily linked with a move for the Dutchman in recent weeks.

The Reds reportedly see him as the long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The prospect of signing a ‘world-class‘ defender at a potentially reduced price will no doubt make him a highly sought-after player.

With Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation still unresolved, Van de Ven will be a prime candidate to bolster Arne Slot’s defensive options.

Losing Van de Ven would be a huge blow for Tottenham

For Tottenham, the potential exit of Van de Ven represents a nightmare scenario.

The club is already struggling with a defensive crisis, and losing their most athletic defender would be a devastating blow to their hopes of a rebuild, regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

What makes this a nightmare situation is the uncertain future of club captain Cristian Romero.

The Argentine is currently serving the final match of a four-game suspension following a red card against Manchester United, and reports from his home country suggest he is also keen to leave this summer.

Former manager Thomas Frank admitted before his departure that he had “no idea” if Romero would stay, and with the captain reportedly frustrated by the club’s lack of investment, Spurs face the terrifying prospect of losing both of their starting center-backs in a single window.