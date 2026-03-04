Bruno Fernandes makes future decision and wants to hold talks with Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes is expected to hold discussions with Manchester United at the end of the season to clarify his long-term future at Old Trafford.



According to TEAMtalk, the club captain is not actively seeking an exit, despite renewed speculation about potential interest from abroad.

The Portugal international has remained one of United’s most influential figures in recent campaigns, but with the club navigating another transitional phase, it is natural that conversations about direction and ambition are beginning to surface.

The 31-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals and provide 14 assists for the Premier League giants this season.

Fernandes has been a brilliant leader for Man United

Fernandes has consistently been central to United’s attacking play since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020.

He has delivered goals, assists and leadership in equal measure, often carrying creative responsibility during challenging periods.

His work rate and intensity have made him a key presence in the dressing room, and he was appointed captain as recognition of that influence.

Last summer, Fernandes was linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, as clubs in the region continue targeting high-profile European talent.

More recently, Fernandes has spoken publicly about being open one day to playing in Italy or Spain, leagues he has long admired for their tactical depth and historical prestige.

Red Devils are expected to rebuild their squad

Man United are widely expected to reshape parts of their squad this summer, with midfield and attacking reinforcements high on the agenda.

For Fernandes, clarity over the club’s long-term project will likely be a decisive factor.

At 31, he remains at the peak of his career and will be eager to compete consistently for major honours.

Multiple outlets have reported that United view him as a pillar of their rebuild rather than a saleable asset.

His contract situation provides the club with leverage, and there is no financial urgency to part ways.

