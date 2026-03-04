"It's something to look at" - Carrick hints at position where Man United need new signing

Michael Carrick during Manchester United's win vs Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United could prioritise the addition of a new left winger in the upcoming summer transfer window, with manager Michael Carrick hinting that the club may strengthen in that area as part of their squad rebuild.



The Red Devils are expected to be active in the market as they prepare for the 2026/27 campaign, aiming to build on signs of improvement after several challenging seasons.

Since stepping into the managerial role, Carrick has overseen a gradual stabilisation at Old Trafford.

Performances have become more consistent and the team’s tactical structure appears clearer.

Nevertheless, there remains a sense that further recruitment will be necessary if United are to compete consistently at the top end of the Premier League.

Michael Carricks addresses transfer plans of Man United

Speaking to the media this week, Carrick acknowledged that reinforcing the left side of the attack is something the club may consider during the summer window.

While he highlighted the versatility within his current squad, he did not dismiss the possibility of bringing in a specialist winger.

“It’s something to look at [signing a left-winger]. I think Matheus [Cunha] can play in that position. Amad can do it too. We have very good options all over the front line.”

It is interesting to see Carrick talk about the transfer plans of the club since he is not certain to get the permanent job at the club.

What should the Red Devils plan for the left-wing?

Both players have featured in wide roles at times this season, but neither is traditionally a fixed left winger.

Cunha is naturally more comfortable operating as a central attacking midfielder or second striker, where his creativity and link-up play can influence the game.

Amad Diallo, meanwhile, thrives in a more fluid attacking role, drifting between positions rather than staying wide.

For a team looking to improve its attacking balance, the addition of a natural wide player could provide greater width, stretching opposition defenses and creating more space for central attackers.

