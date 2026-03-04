Carrick sends message to Man United hierarchy as he contiues to impress as interim boss

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

When Manchester United sacked Ruben Amorim in January after a dismal 14-month spell, few could have predicted the immediate and drastic turnaround under interim manager Michael Carrick.



Fast forward to March, and the club legend has entirely transformed the mood at Old Trafford, rocketing the Red Devils back into the Premier League’s top three and firmly establishing himself as a prime candidate for the permanent managerial role.

Since taking the reins, Carrick’s impact has been nothing short of a revelation.

Man United are currently unbeaten in his seven Premier League games in charge, securing an astonishing 19 points out of a possible 21 (six wins, one draw).

Their recent gritty 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace, where the team rallied from an early deficit, pushed United up to third place, putting them firmly in the driver’s seat for Champions League qualification.

Michael Carrick opens up on his future

Carrick’s near-perfect audition has given the INEOS hierarchy a massive, albeit welcome, headache ahead of the summer.

With the club actively evaluating their long-term options, the 44-year-old’s name is rapidly moving up the shortlist.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reported Carrick as saying:

“I love being here and doing what I’m doing. I don’t make decisions to get quick short-term results. My responsibility, no matter how long my tenure lasts, is to make the decisions that are best for the club in the long term.”

Man United have a difficult decision to make

This forward-thinking mentality, combined with his undeniable tactical impact and deep connection to the club, is exactly why the Old Trafford faithful are singing his name again.

Whether he is handed the keys permanently in the summer or not, Carrick has saved Man United’s season.

If he manages to qualify for the Champions League, it would be considered a huge success considered the position they were in two months ago.

He has changed the mood, got the better out of players like Benjamin Sesko, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, all of whom struggled under Amorim.

He is giving the United hierarchy all the reasons to appoint him on a permanent basis.

