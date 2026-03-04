Carrick sends Premier League title warning to Arteta: "Listen, you can't rule anything out"

(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, the atmosphere at Old Trafford was defined by frustration and mounting despair.



Now the narrative has been completely rewritten after Manchester United’s brilliant form under Michael Carrick.

United have evolved from a disjointed squad into one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League.

The dramatic turnaround has sparked questions among the United faithful, is it too late to mount a sensational charge for the Premier League title and catch a high-flying Arsenal?

Michael Carrick has made Man United competitive

Carrick’s tenure so far has been nothing short of a masterclass in crisis management.

Rather than overcomplicating his approach, the former United midfielder has taken the squad back to basics, completely revitalising the dressing room in the process.

Players who looked entirely devoid of belief earlier in the campaign are suddenly playing with swagger and aggression.

While United’s form is staggering, bridging the gap to the top of the table is a monumental task.

However, when Carrick was asked about catching league leaders Arsenal, he said, as reported by Simon Stone:

“Listen, you can’t rule anything out in football, but we’ve got to be realistic. We’ve just got to try and keep winning games and see. Above us now there’s two fantastic teams. There’s some really good teams in and around us. We’ve had a good run, we’re certainly not getting carried away in. You’ve got to be patient but you’ve got to be living in the moment a little bit. Wherever that’s going to take us, we’ll just have to see. But we’ll keep pushing anyway.”

Red Devils boss vows to keep pushing rivals

Carrick’s assessment strikes the perfect balance between ambition and realism.

He isn’t putting a ceiling on what this squad can achieve, but he recognises the pedigree of the teams they are chasing.

Whether or not Man United can actually catch Arsenal, Carrick has already achieved the unthinkable.

He has made Man United play beautiful football along with getting big results against teams like Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

A title challenge might be too early for this United team but for next season, you never know.

Carrick sends message to Man United hierarchy as he contiues to impress as interim boss