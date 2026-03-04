(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in signing the former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The player is desperate to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Newcastle can bring him back to the Premier League. He is struggling with the lack of regular gametime, and he needs to change clubs in the summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Darwin Nunez set for Europe return

According to a report via TMW, clubs from Italy are also monitoring his situation. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he could be a very useful addition for most teams.

Even though he was not a prolific goal scorer in the Premier League, he was quite effective in the final third. He is a hard-working player who will help create opportunities for his teammates and affect the game with his pressing abilities as well.

Nunez could make instant impact

Nunez knows the Premier League well, and he could make an immediate impact. He won the league title with Liverpool last season. The opportunity to join Chelsea or Newcastle could be exciting for him. Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to compete at a high level regularly. On the other hand, Newcastle has an ambitious project and is one of the richest clubs in the world.

It will be interesting to see where the striker ends up. He will look to join a club where he will be a regular starter. Meanwhile, he could be available for a reasonable fee given his situation at Al-Hilal. It remains to be seen which of the two Premier League clubs can get the deal done.

Moving to Italy could be exciting for him as well.