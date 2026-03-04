Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to sign the Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the German club, and he is on the radar of Tottenham and Aston Villa as well. According to a report from Fussball Daten, Chelsea have prepared a “priority file” for the 23-year-old striker and are looking to finalise the deal. He will cost around €30 million because of a clause in his contract, and the report claims that a move for that kind of money would be a “bargain of the century”.

Chelsea could use Fisnik Asllani

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can wrap up the move in the summer. They need another quality striker, especially with the way Liam Delap has performed. The summer signing has been quite underwhelming for Chelsea, and they need an upgrade on him.

Asllani has proven his quality in German football, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well. He could form a quality partnership with Joao Pedro at Chelsea. The Blues have the financial muscle to get the deal done as well. Asllani has 15 goal contributions this season.

Spurs also keen on Asllani

Meanwhile, Tottenham are interested in the player, but they are going through a rough patch. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League. Asllani might prefer to join a competitive team where he can regularly fight for trophies. Chelsea is pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will be an attractive destination for the player.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea comes forward with an official proposal at the end of the season.

Aston Villa are monitoring his situation as well, and they are well placed to secure Champions League qualification. They have the finances to get the deal done as well, and they are looking for a quality long-term alternative to Ollie Watkins. It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old attacker ends up eventually.