(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea is interested in signing Julian Hall from the New York Red Bulls Academy at the end of the season.

According to SportsBoom, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring the talented young attacker, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Julian Hall is a top talent

The report claims the player is valued at around €20 million and is considered “untouchable” by RBNY. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for all three clubs.

Hall could be tempted to move to the Premier League in the summer. It would be the ideal next step in his career, and he would get to join a big club. Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be exciting. Even though he might not be a regular starter for them, the 17-year-old could be a future acquisition.

Chelsea, Man City or Spurs could groom Hall

He has the potential to become a reliable Premier League attacker, and Chelsea could help him further develop. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality. The €20 million investment could look like a bargain in future.

Manchester City and Tottenham could also be attractive destinations for the young attacker. They could offer him the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League in future.

Hall is more than just a finisher, and he can help create opportunities for his teammates as well. His ability to hold the ball up and bring others into the play makes him a complete forward. Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.

