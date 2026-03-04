(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank may not be out of work for long, with Crystal Palace reportedly identifying the former Tottenham Hotspur boss as a top candidate to succeed Oliver Glasner.

Frank, who was dismissed from his role in North London just weeks ago, is said to be eager for a swift return to the dugout to restore his reputation following a challenging eight-month stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Crystal Palace shortlist Thomas Frank for managerial role

With Oliver Glasner confirmed to be leaving Selhurst Park at the end of the 2025/26 season, the Crystal Palace board has begun an extensive search for his replacement.

According to The Sun, the Eagles have a “clear profile” for their next appointment: a manager with proven Premier League experience and playing style similar to the one Glasner has implemented during his tenure.

Frank has emerged as a frontrunner on a shortlist that reportedly includes names like Kieran McKenna and Gareth Southgate.

Despite his recent struggles, the Palace hierarchy believes Frank’s ability to build a cohesive team unit makes him a perfect fit for their current squad.

For Frank, the move represents a chance at redemption in a “project” environment more akin to his successful years across London at Brentford.

Frank’s CV still impressive after Brentford transformation

The interest from Palace is largely fueled by Frank’s remarkable body of work with the Bees.

After taking over in 2018, he transformed Brentford into one of the most efficient and tactically disciplined units in English football.

He famously led the club to Premier League promotion in 2021 and subsequently consolidated their status among the elite with a series of historic results, including a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United and an opening-night win over Arsenal.

What Thomas Frank once said about Crystal Palace

Frank has previously been vocal about his admiration for the Eagles.

During his time at Brentford, he praised Oliver Glasner’s side for their consistency despite limited resources.

He said: “I need to praise Crystal Palace because they have been in the Premier League for the last eight years and have been very consistent in everything they do.

“They have a low budget and constantly produce good performances in the last eight years. It is very impressive what they have achieved.

“It is going to be very difficult. Selhurst Park is one of the most difficult places to go in the Premier League. They will be on top of us from the first minute and a very strong counter-attacking team.”