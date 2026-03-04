(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya cemented his status as a fan favorite on Wednesday night with a heartwarming gesture following the Gunners’ vital 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Amid the high-stakes tension of a Premier League title race, the Spaniard took a moment to create a lifelong memory for one young supporter in the away end at the Amex Stadium.

David Raya’s gesture towards young Arsenal fan

As the full-time whistle blew, signaling a hard-fought three points for Mikel Arteta’s side, the Arsenal players headed toward the traveling fans to show their appreciation.

While most were caught up in the jubilant celebrations, Raya spotted a young lad in the front row who had been cheering tirelessly throughout the ninety minutes.

As reported by BBC Sport, in a touch of class, the 30-year-old shot-stopper took off his match-worn gloves and handed them directly to the delighted youngster.

The gesture sparked a fresh wave of applause from the surrounding Arsenal faithful, who have increasingly warmed to the goalkeeper following his consistent performances between the sticks this season.

Raya, who kept his 14th clean sheet of the campaign in the victory, spent several additional minutes applauding the supporters after another solid performance.

Huge win for Arsenal as Man City drop points

The atmosphere in the away end shifted from celebratory to ecstatic shortly after the whistle, as news came through of a major twist in the title race.

Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw at Etihad by Nottingham Forest, a major setback for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The combination of results means Arsenal have now opened up a significant five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with only a handful of games remaining.

It was far from a vintage performance from the North London side, with Bukayo Saka’s early goal proving to be the only difference in what many pundits described as an “ugly” win.

With the momentum now firmly in Arsenal’s favour, the Gunners are closing in on their first league title in over two decades.