David Moyes is seeking additions to his Everton squad. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner has been linked with a move away from Germany, and Everton is hoping to sign the player.

According to a report from SportsBoom, the 26-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Everton can wrap up the move. The fact that he wants to move to England will come as a huge boost for the Merseyside outfit. They will hope to secure his signature in the coming months.

Baumgartner has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United in the past.

Everton could use Christoph Baumgartner

They need more creativity and goals from the middle of the park, and the 26-year-old would be ideal for them. He has recorded 14 goals in all competitions, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Everton.

Clubs in Italy are also monitoring his progress. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an acceptable offer for the player in the summer. The fact that the player prefers a move to the Premier League will encourage clubs like Everton. They will also face competition from Brighton. It will be interesting to see where the Austrian midfielder ends up.

Where will Baumgartner end up?

Everton have a competitive project and could be tempted to join them in the summer. The Toffees will be hoping to agree on a reasonable deal to sign the player. He will have two years left on his current contract at the end of this season, and the German outfit will be under pressure to consider suitable offers. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Baumgartner was a target for Crystal Palace a few months ago.