Unai Emery wants a new striker at Aston Villa. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Astro Villa are interested in signing Harry Wilson at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and they have already held ‘initial talks’ with the player regarding a free transfer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old has been spectacular this season, with 17 goal contributions.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Harry Wilson is in fine form

Wilson could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Aston Villa. Naturally, he is a right-sided attacker, but he is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net.

The Welsh attacker will want to compete at a high-level, and this could be the right time for him to join Aston Villa. They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they have an ambitious project. They also have a top-class manager like Unai Emery. Wilson will look to establish himself as an important player for Aston Villa and to compete regularly in the Champions League.

The opportunity to sign a player like him for free would be a masterstroke for the West Midlands club. He will help them improve, going forward without significant investment. Sunderland is also keeping tabs on Wilson.

Wilson could transform Villa

The player is at the peak of his career and well settled in the Premier League. He could hit the ground running at Aston Villa and help them improve immediately.

Fulham will be disappointed to lose a player like him for free, but they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract situation. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can convince the player to join the club.

Aston Villa will need more depth in the team if they want to compete in the Champions League regularly, and someone like Wilson could be the ideal utility man for them.