(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Harry Maguire has been handed a 15-month suspended prison sentence following a long-awaited retrial in Greece, nearly six years after the original incident.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday by an appeals court on the island of Syros, marking a fresh development in the ongoing legal battle involving the Manchester United defender.

Court finds Harry Maguire guilty after retrial in Greece

According to The Guardian, the three-member panel of judges upheld Maguire’s conviction for non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

However, the court reduced his original 21-month sentence to 15 months and 20 days, with the punishment remaining suspended. A mandatory fine of €1,500 was also imposed.

The prosecution, led by Ioannis Paradisis, welcomed the ruling and stated that “justice was done” for the Greek police officers involved in the 2020 incident.

Maguire’s legal team have already confirmed their intention to appeal to Greece’s Supreme Court, with the 32-year-old continuing to maintain his innocence.

Under Greek law, the initial conviction had been nullified once the appeal process began, but this latest verdict reinstates his guilty status unless overturned.

What happened in Mykonos in 2020?

The case stems from a summer holiday in August 2020, when Maguire, his brother Joe, and a friend were arrested following a brawl outside a bar in Mykonos.

Maguire has consistently claimed that the confrontation began after he feared his sister had been injected with a “rape drug” by a group of men.

The 32-year-old previously told the BBC he was “scared for his life” during the arrest, alleging that plainclothes officers did not identify themselves and treated him aggressively.

Under Greek law, the filing of the appeal automatically nullified the initial conviction, but this latest verdict re-establishes his guilty status unless the Supreme Court intervenes.

Michael Carrick hints at Harry Maguire contract extension

Away from the courtroom, Maguire remains a central figure at Old Trafford.

Interim manager Michael Carrick has publicly backed the defender, who has started every match during Carrick’s unbeaten seven-game spell in charge.

Carrick recently described Maguire as an “impressive character” and hinted that talks over a potential contract extension could follow.

“Harry has had a great career so far and hopefully there is a lot more to come,” Carrick said.

Reports suggest that while a wage adjustment may be required to align with the club’s evolving financial structure under INEOS, there is a strong desire within Manchester United to retain the experienced centre-back beyond the expiry of his current deal in June 2026.

For now, though, attention remains split between Maguire’s future at United and the next stage of his legal appeal in Greece.