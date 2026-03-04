Scarves are sold outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande continues to be linked with a move away from RB Leipzig.

According to Football Insider, they are now ready to accept “big offers” for the 19-year-old attacker. Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on the player, and the German club was unwilling to sanction his departure.

However, they have come to realise that they might have to sell at the right price. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The Ivorian is regarded as a phenomenal young talent, and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

Liverpool need Yan Diomande

Liverpool need more quality on the flanks, especially with the decline of Mohamed Salah. The 19-year-old could be the ideal addition for them. He will add explosive pace and flair to the team. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for him as well. The player has publicly admitted that he is a boyhood Liverpool fan.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality on the flanks as well. They need to add more unpredictability in the final third. They are well placed to secure Champions League qualification, and they will have the project and the finances to attract the player. It will be interesting to see what the attacker decides.

Diomande asking price revealed

Meanwhile, the German club will demand a substantial sum for him. A fee of around £80 million could be required to get the deal done. The player has 14 goal contributions this season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. The Ivory Coast international could be a star for either club.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. He will look to join an ambitious project where he can win major trophies.