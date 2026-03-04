Casemiro of Manchester United leads his team around the pitch. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but Manchester United are hoping to keep him at the club.

According to a report from The Mirror, they are ready to offer him a bumper contract of around £400,000 a week. However, they have not yet been able to convince the midfielder. The Portuguese international wants to gauge the club’s ambition before signing a new contract. He wants them to secure Champions League qualification first, and he is also looking to see how the managerial situation develops.

Bruno Fernandes wants Carrick to stay

Michael Carrick has done an excellent job since taking over at Manchester United, and Fernandes has a good relationship with him. He is hoping for the 44-year-old to get the job permanently. It will be interesting to see what the club hierarchy decides.

They will need to convince Fernandes with their decisions in order for him to commit his future to the club. He has been a key player for Manchester United, and losing him would be a huge blow. They must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible. He is one of the best players in the Premier League, and he could help Manchester United fight for major trophies next season.

Man United must keep Fernandes

Manchester United are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will look to finish the season strongly. They have shown great improvement under the new manager, and they will look to build on their recent run of form.

Keeping players like Fernandes should be their top priority. It remains to be seen what the midfielder decides in the coming weeks. The 31-year-old playmaker has seven goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season.