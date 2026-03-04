Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Co-owner of Manchester United, speaks with Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United has been linked with multiple managers in recent months.

Michael Carrick has done a stellar job since taking over, with a win rate of 85.7%. Manchester United are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, and a report from TEAMtalk claims that he is in the box seat to manage the club next season. However, Manchester United are still looking at multiple options.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Man United looking at Julian Nagelsmann among others

Niko Kovac and Julian Nagelsmann have been mentioned as potential options. The 38-year-old German manager is reportedly keen on taking over at Old Trafford. He is currently the manager of the German national team, and he is expected to return to club management in the summer.

Nagelsmann is one of the most talented young managers in the game, and he has been dubbed the “Mini Mourinho” because of his tactical nous.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United is willing to persist with Carrick beyond this season. He has certainly earned the trust of the club hierarchy, and he deserves the opportunity to manage the club in the long term. The 44-year-old has turned things around at Old Trafford since his arrival, and the players are enjoying their football under him.

Nagelsmann could be an interesting choice

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Nagelsmann could be an excellent appointment as well. He has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and with the German national team. The opportunity to manage in the Premier League will be tempting for him, and it is no surprise that he is open to the job.

Manchester United need to choose their next manager carefully if they want to fight for major trophies. Perhaps a bit of stability with Carrick could do them a world of good.