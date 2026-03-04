Players of Manchester United pose for a team photo. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, and they are ready to pay a premium for him.

According to SportsBoom, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the 25-year-old English attacker as well, but Manchester United would be prepared to spend £80 million in order to get the deal done.

They are looking to add more quality and depth on the flanks. Gordon has established himself as a quality player in the Premier League, and he could help Manchester United improve. He will add peace, flair, and goals to the team. The Englishman has proven himself in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. There is no doubt that he is ready to join a bigger club. Manchester United could be the ideal move for him.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies. They are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and Gordon is likely to be attracted if there is a concrete proposal from Manchester United on the table. Newcastle have an ambitious project, but they are not quite at that level yet.

The player could be attracted to the idea of joining a top club this summer. Gordon has 14 goals and five assists this season.

Arsenal and Liverpool need more quality on the flanks as well. They are likely to be attractive destinations for the attacker. It will be interesting to see what he decides. All three clubs have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the Newcastle star.

Newcastle will not want to lose a player like him, but they could be under pressure if a suitable offer comes in.