Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Manchester United.

However, a report from French publication Footmercato claims that Manchester United have now cooled their interest in the player. Osimhen has also been linked to Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen linked with summer move

German champions Bayern Munich appear to be leading the race for his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They are looking to sign a quality long-term replacement for Harry Kane, and the Nigerian has emerged as a target.

There is no doubt that Osimhen is an exceptional player who has shown his quality in France, Italy and Turkey. He can succeed in Germany as well. Osimhen has 23 goal contributions this season.

Man United could use Osimhen

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use another striker in the summer. They need to replace Joshua Zirkzee, and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing. The Nigerian would have been an exceptional acquisition. He is at the peak of his career, and he could have made an immediate impact.

The player currently earns €20 million per season, and it will be interesting to see if the German champions are willing to break the Bank for him. Manchester United have the finances to offer him a lucrative deal, but it seems that they are not too keen on the move right now. It will be interesting to see if the stance changes in the summer.

Manchester United are currently focused on securing Champions League football for the next season. They will look to plug the gaps in the squad during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly next season. Someone like Osimhen could make a defining impact for them.