Midfielder who 'dreams' of Premier League move is wanted by Man City and Man United

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Manchester City are keeping a close watch on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, according to Sky Sports Germany, as Pep Guardiola continues to refine his options in the centre of the pitch.



The 25-year-old Germany international is reportedly open to the idea of testing himself in the Premier League, even said to “dream” of playing in England’s top flight.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United are also closely monitoring the Dortmund midfielder and if they decide to step up their interest, they could be involved in an intense competition with their city rivals for the transfer of the midfielder.

While no formal bid has been made, the situation is developing against the backdrop of Dortmund’s efforts to tie Nmecha down to a new and improved contract.

Nmecha is the type of midfielder Man City want

Nmecha has steadily established himself as a key figure in Dortmund’s midfield since joining from Wolfsburg.

Known for his athleticism and ball-carrying ability, he offers versatility across central roles.

He is comfortable operating as a box-to-box midfielder, capable of contributing defensively while driving forward in transition.

Guardiola has often sought players who combine physical presence with technical security.

Perhaps interest in signing him could be linked with the future of Spanish midfielder Rodri, who has attracted interest from top Spanish clubs.

Borussia Dortmund hold all the cards in their hand

Despite growing external interest, Borussia Dortmund remain in a strong negotiating position.

Nmecha’s current contract runs until 2028, giving the club leverage in discussions.

Reports suggest they are already engaged in talks over an extension that would include improved financial terms.

Allowing Nmecha to leave prematurely would require a compelling offer.

For Man City, he represents a dynamic midfield option with room to grow. For Dortmund, securing his long-term commitment would signal intent.

Liverpool set to compete with Man United for €80m-rated “future defensive leader”