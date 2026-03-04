Eddie Howe and Unai Emery (Photo by Stu Forster, Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in signing the Sunderland attacker Chemsdine Talbi.

According to a report from SportsBoom, the player is likely to cost around €55 million, and the two English clubs are leading the race for his signature. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

Talbi has impressed in the Premier League with Sunderland, and there is no doubt that he could help Aston Villa and Newcastle improve as well. They need more quality on the flanks, and Talbi will add peace and unpredictability going forward. The 20-year-old has five goal contributions in the league this season.

The player averages 4.2 successful dribbles per game and could add a new dimension to both clubs’ attacking units. Talbi has been labelled as an “elite” modern winger. The reported asking price seems quite expensive for him, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle or Aston Villa is willing to pay.

Talbi certainly has the quality to help them improve and justify the investment in future. Meanwhile, Sunderland will not want to lose an important player like him. However, they could be tempted by a lucrative offer. They have done quite well since promotion, and they are chasing a respectable finish in the Premier League table.

It will be interesting to see whether they can hold on to their best players beyond this season. It will certainly help establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Talbi could be excited about the prospect of joining Aston Villa or Newcastle. Both clubs have exciting projects, and they could provide him with the platform to compete at a high level. Aston Villa, in particular, is chasing Champions League qualification, and they could be an attractive destination.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the country, and they have an ambitious project as well.