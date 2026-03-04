(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross has slammed Arsenal’s time-wasting tactics following the Gunners’ narrow 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

The result, secured by a deflected Bukayo Saka strike in the ninth minute, saw Arsenal move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, the victory was marred by controversy as the Seagulls’ veteran leader expressed his outrage over Arsenal’s approach to seeing out the game.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Pascal Gross on Arsenal’s time-wasting

Despite a spirited performance that saw Brighton outshoot the league leaders, they were unable to find a breakthrough against a resolute, if cynical, Arsenal defence.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day (via BBC Sport) after the whistle, Gross was scathing in his assessment of the final stages of the match.

“In the second half, we had two or three chances. We didn’t finish the attack; it’s the only thing we missed today. We found a lot of solutions against them. We created a lot. It wasn’t the case today, so we are disappointed that we outplayed them.”

Turning his attention to Arsenal’s dirty tactics, Gross didn’t hold back:

“No words needed for that for Arsenal. I said my opinion on it. Everyone can make their own decision, but I’m sure you don’t like to watch these football games. Football fans want to see a football game, not time-wasting.”

Mikel Arteta’s side has built up a reputation for “playing dirty”

The accusations from Gross follow a growing trend this season where Mikel Arteta’s side has been criticised for utilising “dark arts” to protect narrow leads.

From goalkeepers taking an eternity over goal kicks to players going down with cramps at convenient moments, Arsenal have become experts at breaking up the flow of the game when holding a lead.

Chelsea’s Liam Rosenior also expressed his frustration towards Arsenal’s tactics earlier last month.

While Arteta has previously defended his side’s game management as “competitive,” the frustration at the Amex was palpable.

For Brighton, the defeat leaves them winless in five, while for Arsenal, the ugly win puts them one step closer to their first Premier League title in 22 years.