Liverpool prepare to make a move for midfielder on the radar of rivals Man United

Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram is expected to be one of the most closely watched players in the upcoming summer transfer window, with several Premier League clubs monitoring his situation in Turin.



The France international has grown significantly since arriving in Italy, developing into one of Europe’s most coveted box-to-box midfielders thanks to his physical dominance and ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that both Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the French midfielder to strengthen their squad and add depth in their midfield.

While Juventus have publicly insisted that Thuram remains a central part of their long-term project, the realities of modern football finances mean few players are entirely untouchable.

Thuram has impressed at Juventus

Since joining Juventus, Thuram has steadily established himself as a key figure in the club’s midfield structure.

Standing out for his athleticism and ball-carrying ability, the 24-year-old has added tactical maturity to his game, becoming more disciplined defensively while still offering forward thrust.

He can operate as a traditional box-to-box midfielder, shield the defence in deeper areas, or drive forward to support attacking transitions.

The midfielder has made 35 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season.

Liverpool and Man United hold interest in Thuram

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal are among the Premier League sides assessing Thuram as a potential target.

Liverpool are believed to be particularly interested in adding more physical presence and ball-winning ability to their midfield, with suggestions that a package worth around €45 million plus bonuses could be explored.

Man United, meanwhile, view Thuram as a potential building block for the next phase of their midfield evolution, especially as they prepare for life beyond Casemiro.

Arsenal’s interest appears more cautious, though the club’s recruitment department reportedly admires Thuram’s technical quality and ability to thrive in high-tempo systems.

With Juventus holding him under contract until 2029, the Italian club retain strong leverage in negotiations.

The expected valuation, between €65 million and €75 million, reflects his current importance.

