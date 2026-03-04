Steven Gerrard points finger at Gakpo and suggests his replacement to Arne Slot

Arne Slot and Steven Gerrard (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard hasn’t minced his words following the Reds’ disastrous 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, taking direct aim at Cody Gakpo’s lackluster performance and calling for a change in the form of highly-rated winger Rio Ngumoha.



Speaking as a pundit in the aftermath of the Molineux shocker, the former Liverpool captain expressed his frustration at the team’s toothless attack, which struggled to break down a low-block Wolves side until Mohamed Salah’s fleeting equaliser.

Gerrard specifically singled out Gakpo for his inability to influence the match or provide the necessary urgency when Liverpool was chasing the game.

Steven Gerrard suggests change at Liverpool

‘For 65 minutes Liverpool were desperate tonight, really poor, didn’t create enough, didn’t play at the right speed or the right tempo, didn’t have enough quality,’ Gerrard told TNT Sports, as reported by Metro.

‘He has to start Ngumoha now. He has to start him because he’s coming on and he’s doing more in a short cameo in a short space of time than Gakpo’s doing in 65, 70 minutes.

‘He deserves to start now. He’s got to start the kid on Friday night [in the FA Cup].’

Instead of continuing to rely on senior players who are out of form, Gerrard urged Slot to look toward the club’s academy, specifically championing 17-year-old Ngumoha.

Since his highly publicised move from Chelsea’s academy in the summer of 2024, Ngumoha has been tearing it up in Liverpool’s youth ranks, drawing attention for his explosive pace, one-on-one ability, and fearlessness.

Arne Slot needs to sort out his team’s attacking issues

With the top-four race tightening and an immediate FA Cup rematch against Wolves looming this Friday, the pressure to find a spark in the attacking third is much needed for the defending Premier League champions.

Gerrard’s comments are not just his feelings but most fans on social media have also called on the manager to make changes to the team’s attack and add some more pace and unpredictability to the starting line up.

With the Reds fighting for a place in the Champions League, the FA Cup and preparing for a European knock out clash against Galatasaray, things need to change quickly for Slot and his team.

