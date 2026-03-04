(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk was left visibly fuming after Liverpool’s defensive collapse led to a 94th-minute winner for Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Reds’ captain appeared to single out 17-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha in the immediate aftermath of Andre’s deflected strike, capping off a nightmare evening at Molineux.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Virgil van Dijk was not happy with Rio Ngumoha

The frustration boiled over for Van Dijk just seconds after Andre’s shot wrong-footed Alisson Becker to seal a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

While Curtis Jones has also been blamed for his poor pass leading to the goal, Leon Osman noted how Van Dijk was seen berating Ngumoha, who had replaced Cody Gakpo in the 65th minute.

“You see Virgil van Dijk’s reaction here. He’s so furious with Ngumoha,” noted former Everton midfielder Leon Osman on Premier League Productions.

“I think it was the effort or not being able to get a bit closer and put André under a bit more pressure when he initially lifted it and took the ball.”

Ngumoha, who had almost become the hero minutes earlier when his goal-bound effort was tipped onto the post by Jose Sa, was seen on the receiving end of a berating from his captain for failing to track Andre’s run from midfield.

Despite the criticism, club legend Steven Gerrard later jumped to the youngster’s defence, insisting he “has to start” the next game after providing more of a spark than many of his senior teammates.

Virgil van Dijk and Konate blamed for Wolves opener

The late winner was not the only point of contention for the Liverpool backline. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was scathing in his assessment of the opening goal, where Tolu Arokodare appeared to outmuscle Van Dijk in the air to set up Rodrigo Gomes.

“I don’t think it’s a foul. He [Van Dijk] has got to be a lot stronger in that situation,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

"I don't think it was a foul. He has to be stronger" ? Steven Gerrard questions the defending from Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk for Wolves’ opener. ? @lynseyhipgrave1 | ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/yyk7XfTAgw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 3, 2026

He also questioned Ibrahima Konaté’s positioning, noting that the Frenchman gravitated toward the ball, leaving Gomes in acres of space to dink his finish over Alisson.

The defeat marks the fifth time this season Liverpool have lost a game to a stoppage-time goal, a new Premier League record.

With a rematch in the FA Cup looming this Friday, Van Dijk and his defense will be under immense pressure to prove that this “sloppy” performance was a one-off.