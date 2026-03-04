(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Super-sub William Osula scored a sensational 90th-minute solo goal to hand 10-man Newcastle United a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, ending Michael Carrick’s impressive unbeaten start as interim manager.

The dramatic win at St James’ Park snapped a three-game losing streak for Eddie Howe’s side and dealt a significant blow to the visitors’ hopes of cementing third place.

William Osula wonder goal stuns Manchester United

With the game locked at 1-1 and appearing to head for a draw, Osula, who had only been on the pitch for six minutes, produced a moment of pure magic.

Collecting a long pass from Kieran Trippier near the right touchline, the Denmark U21 international embarked on a lung-busting run, weaving past several defenders before cutting inside and curling a magnificent strike into the far corner beyond Senne Lammens.

Despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for over 45 minutes, the hosts remained composed, with Aaron Ramsdale producing two world-class saves to deny Man United.

The match turned on a frantic ten-minute spell at the end of the first half. Newcastle were reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute when Jacob Ramsey was controversially shown a second yellow card for simulation.

However, just minutes later, Anthony Gordon put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after being fouled by Bruno Fernandes.

The lead was short-lived, as Manchester United responded in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Fernandes turned provider, whipping in a pinpoint free-kick for Casemiro to power home a header and send the teams in level at the break.

Carrick’s unbeaten run comes to an end

The defeat marks the first for Michael Carrick since taking over the reins in January, ending an eight-game unbeaten streak across his two spells as caretaker boss.

United had arrived in Tyneside full of confidence, having won 19 of a possible 21 points under Carrick, but they lacked the clinical edge required to break down a resilient 10-man defense.

While United remain in a strong position for Champions League qualification, they failed to capitalise on Liverpool’s defeat to Wolves and Aston Villa’s defeat to Chelsea.