Sources: Chelsea set to contact Bayern over ambitious €65m transfer

Aleksandar Pavlovic celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich (Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

Aleksandar Pavlovic’s name could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead as I’ve been informed of some strong Premier League interest in the Bayern Munich youngster.

Sources in the industry indicate that Manchester City have already held informal talks with people close to the player, but despite this interest, Pavlovic’s priority remains to stay with Bayern Munich.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

I’ve also been told that Chelsea are expected to open discussions with the Bundesliga champions directly in the coming weeks, though any negotiations are unlikely to lead to a breakthrough given the player’s stance and Bayern’s position.

The 21-year-old German international midfielder has publicly stated that he can envision spending his entire career at Bayern. He emphasized that as long as the club continues to meet his ambitions, there would be no reason to seek a transfer. These remarks have significantly cooled speculation about a summer departure and underline Bayern’s determination to keep him at the heart of their long-term project.

Aleksandar Pavlovic Bayern exit looks unlikely at this stage