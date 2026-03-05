Sources: Chelsea set to contact Bayern over ambitious €65m transfer

Aleksandar Pavlovic’s name could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead as I’ve been informed of some strong Premier League interest in the Bayern Munich youngster.
Sources in the industry indicate that Manchester City have already held informal talks with people close to the player, but despite this interest, Pavlovic’s priority remains to stay with Bayern Munich.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
I’ve also been told that Chelsea are expected to open discussions with the Bundesliga champions directly in the coming weeks, though any negotiations are unlikely to lead to a breakthrough given the player’s stance and Bayern’s position.
The 21-year-old German international midfielder has publicly stated that he can envision spending his entire career at Bayern. He emphasized that as long as the club continues to meet his ambitions, there would be no reason to seek a transfer. These remarks have significantly cooled speculation about a summer departure and underline Bayern’s determination to keep him at the heart of their long-term project.
Aleksandar Pavlovic Bayern exit looks unlikely at this stage
Pavlovic is under contract with Bayern until 2029, a factor that strengthens the club’s hand in any potential negotiations. His current market value is estimated at €65 million, a figure that explains the strong interest from England but also highlights the financial challenge of prising him away from Munich.Bayern, however, have no intention of cashing in on their rising star, instead viewing him as a cornerstone for both domestic success and European ambitions.
On the pitch, Pavlovic has already proven his worth. In the 2025/26 Bundesliga season so far, he has made 19 appearances, contributing three goals and one assist. At international level, he has earned nine caps for the German national team, scoring once. Despite still being at the early stages of his career, his consistency and maturity beyond his years have made him a firm fan favourite at the Allianz Arena.
While Premier League clubs continue to monitor his situation, Pavlovic’s words and Bayern’s firm stance make a summer transfer highly improbable. The midfielder looks set to remain in Bavaria, where he is expected to play a central role in shaping the club’s future.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment