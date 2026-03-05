Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Werder Bremen defender Karim Coulibaly at the end of the season.

According to a report from Sports Boom, they are hoping to sign the 18-year-old defender in the summer, and his performances have impressed the Arsenal scouts.

The report claims that Arsenal scouts have given a “glowing” recommendation regarding the player, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done. The left-footed central defender has the quality to develop into an important player for a top Premier League club in the future. Arsenal have done well to groom young players, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

If they can sign the 18-year-old for a reasonable amount of money, he could develop into a key player for the club in future.

The defender is likely to cost around €30 million, and Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. However, the player is largely unproven at the highest level, and they might prefer to sign him for a more reasonable fee. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The towering defender has the physicality for English football, and he could be an important investment for Arsenal in the long term.

The opportunity to join the north London club will be tempting for the Germany under-19 international. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down. They could help him win major trophies in future.

Arsenal are looking to build a team for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the German defender. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.