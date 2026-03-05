Aston Villa could be busy in summer. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne has now explained why he has chosen to live in London instead of Birmingham, despite playing for the West Midlands club.

The left-back has explained that there are no French schools in Birmingham, and he wants his children to receive an education in both French and English. Residing in London has enabled him to provide his children with a multicultural education.

Digne told SoFoot (h/t SportWitness): “It’s a family decision. When I signed for Villa (in 2022), my son started school, but in Birmingham, there aren’t any French schools. “For us, it was really important that our children could read and write in both French and English. In London, they have the opportunity to do both. They have two cultures, or even three, since my wife’s family is Algerian. They’re young, but you can tell they’re already open-minded.”

The French fullback has to make a long commute to play for the West Midlands club, and he has not been able to relocate due to family reasons. The defender also explained that he leaves home early in the morning to attend training with the club regularly.

Digne has been an important player for Aston Villa since joining the club, and he is certainly one of the best fullbacks in the country right now. He will be hoping to help them finish the season strongly and secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They have done well in the Premier League so far, and they will look to finish on a high.

The player has been linked with an exit from Aston Villa in recent months, but they need to keep quality players like him if they want to consistently compete at the highest level.