Bruno Fernandes celebrates for Manchester United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has now hit 14 assists for Manchester United in the Premier League this season as he closes in on David Beckham’s record.

According to Opta, this assists return from Fernandes is the best since Beckham set up 15 for Man Utd in the 1999/00 season.

Fernandes surely won’t have much trouble overtaking that in the final few games of the season, and this stat is yet another reminder of just how important the Portugal international is for the Red Devils.

14 – Bruno Fernandes has now assisted 14 goals in the Premier League this season; only David Beckham has ever assisted more goals in a season in the competition for @ManUtd (15 in 1999-00). Machine. pic.twitter.com/YgL9h8ucFU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2026

Fernandes also has seven league goals so far this season, with the 31-year-old looking simply irreplaceable, even if he’s not getting any younger.

Manchester United must keep Bruno Fernandes

We recently reported on information we’d received on Fernandes and a potential transfer out of Old Trafford this summer.

Although United’s preference is to keep Fernandes, there’s also the feeling that he could leave for the right price, perhaps around £87m, as top clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain show an interest in him.

It may already be that United are shifting their stance, with the Daily Mirror reporting on a possible bumper new contract for the former Sporting Lisbon man.

Given his influence on this team, it would surely be madness for United not to at least consider extending his stay, and making an exception for such a special player, even if he’ll be 32 next season.

Bruno Fernandes should be part of United’s midfield rebuild

Fernandes’ importance is arguably even greater now that MUFC also know Casemiro will be leaving at the end of his contract this summer.

That already means the club will need to make changes in that area of the pitch, with at least one, but perhaps two new signings needed, as Manuel Ugarte’s poor form surely means he could be replaced.

If Fernandes were also to move on, it would surely be too many changes happening all at once in such an important position in United’s squad.