Gareth Bale makes big claim about Eden Hazard's "tough time" at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale (Getty Images/YouTube)

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has admitted that his old teammate Eden Hazard is the worst trainer he ever came across in his career.

Speaking on today’s episode of The Overlap, Bale also admitted he wasn’t someone who loved training or put much effort in either, as every player needs something different in how they prepare for matches.

The Welshman did, however, single Hazard out straight away as the worst trainer he saw, as he also gave some insight into the Belgian’s struggles at the Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard struggled after injury at Real Madrid

Hazard was a world class performer at Chelsea, establishing himself as one of the top Premier League players of all time.

Things couldn’t have been more different for him at Real Madrid, though, as he struggled to make the same kind of impact with goals and assists as he did at Chelsea.

Bale feels an early injury for Hazard upon his arrival in Spain ultimately led to his downfall as he never really recovered from it.

Hazard and Bale could have been a great partnership, and it’s a shame we never saw Hazard at his best while he was playing alongside Bale in Madrid.

What else did Gareth Bale say on The Overlap?

Bale also spoke about Manchester United’s interest in him when he was at Tottenham, with the 36-year-old admitting he only ever really had his heart set on a move to the Bernabeu.

Bale also discussed playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as his Wales career and other interesting topics in a quickfire questions section.

While he named Hazard as the worst trainer, he also mentioned Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Isco as the best trainers he’d worked with.