'He would do an amazing job' - Gareth Bale names ideal manager for Man United

(Image credit: The Overlap)

Gareth Bale has named Carlo Ancelotti as the manager who would be ideal for Manchester United.



The Red Devils are looking for a permanent manager after sacking Ruben Amorim earlier this year.

Atlhough Michael Carrick has since joined the club as interim boss but he is still not certain to get the job permanently despite his impressive performances.

The decision to appoint a new manager will be taken at the end of the season when United have carefully assessed all their options.

Gareth Bale names Ancelotti as ideal choice for Man United

Speaking recently on The Overlap, Bale, who enjoyed massive Champions League success under the Italian tactician at the Bernabeu, explained exactly why Ancelotti’s profile is exactly what a club of United’s stature needs to navigate the intense pressure of the Premier League.

‘I think he would do great,’ Bale said.

‘He’s not just the manager, he is a coach as well. (But) He can do the tactical stuff.

‘When he was the head coach in his second spell (at Real Madrid), he did a lot more tactically then than we did the first time, but I think we had a better team the first time. Wherever Carlo goes, I think he would do an amazing job, just because he gets everyone on board.

‘If you go into a big club, you’ve got good players, whether they’re performing at the time or not. Like Man United, they have been the last few weeks, but, prior to that, they hadn’t been performing, but they’ve got good players. He’ll get the best out of players and will just simplify things, which you see now with Michael Carrick.

‘He’s simplifying a lot of things that the previous manager was doing, and you’re getting results. So that’s Carlo’s genius, getting the best out of the players and just making it simple.’

Italian manager is highly respected for his achievements

If the INEOS sporting department is looking for a guaranteed, proven winner, Ancelotti’s resume is essentially unmatched in the history of the sport.

Currently in charge of the Brazil national team after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, Ancelotti’s trophy cabinet speaks for itself.

He is the only manager in history to have won domestic league titles in all five of Europe’s top leagues (Premier League with Chelsea, La Liga with Real Madrid, Serie A with AC Milan, Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and Ligue 1 with PSG).

He holds the all-time record for the most UEFA Champions League titles won by a manager.

Having managed the biggest, most demanding dressing rooms in world football, the intense media scrutiny and pressure cooker environment of Old Trafford wouldn’t faze him in the slightest.

This Bruno Fernandes stat shows Man United must reverse £87m transfer decision