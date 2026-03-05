Liverpool and Chelsea could go head-to-head in the transfer market. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool is interested in signing Joel Ordonez during the summer transfer window, and they will face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

The 21-year-old central defender has done quite well for Club Brugge, and a report from SportsBoom claims that Liverpool would be willing to pay more than £40 million in order to sign the defender. Ordonez has been hailed as a “huge talent”.

The Ecuador international is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool if they manage to sign him. They need more quality and depth in central defence, especially with Ibrahima Konaté expected to leave the club in the summer.

The French International will be out of contract soon, and he has not yet signed an extension with the club. Liverpool need to replace him properly, and the South American would be ideal for them. The 21-year-old has shown his quality in Belgium, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well.

Chelsea is also keeping tabs on his development. They need to find upgrades on players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 21-year-old to join the club. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the young defender, and he will look to join a big club. Both Liverpool and Chelsea will be attractive destinations for him.

Club Brugge could be tempted to sell the player if an offer in excess of £40 million is presented in the summer. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Regular football in England could help Ordonez improve further, and it could accelerate his development.