Major blow: New Liverpool signing's debut could be delayed after new update

Liverpool already have a deal in place to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in the summer, but the talented young defender is set to arrive recovering from a serious injury.

According to L’Equipe, it could even be that Jacquet misses the start of Liverpool’s preparations for the new season, as he could be about for six months as a worst-case scenario.

The Athletic reported on Liverpool pursuing the Frenchman in January, though he’s remained with Rennes for the rest of this season.

Now, however, it’s looking doubtful if Jacquet will feature for the Ligue 1 club again before the campaign is done.

What kind of injury does Jeremy Jacquet have?

As previously also reported by L’Equipe, Jacquet has a shoulder injury that has required surgery.

This now means the 20-year-old could be out for anywhere between four and six months, so it’s highly unlikely he’ll be back in time for pre-season with Liverpool.

It may even be that LFC fans will have to wait until September to see Jacquet making his debut for the club, which is far from ideal as they really needed this signing of a top young centre-back.

Jeremy Jacquet has a big role to play for Liverpool

Even if Jacquet is relatively inexperienced at the highest level, he’s shown tremendous potential during his time at Rennes so far.

This prompted Liverpool to make a move for him in January, and he was also strongly linked with Chelsea by Give Me Sport and others.

It’s clear that Liverpool are bringing in a special talent for the future, but he’d also have a role to play straight away after a difficult season defensively for Arne Slot’s side.

Virgil van Dijk is perhaps starting to show his age, and the Reds have conceded a worryingly high 39 Premier League goals in 29 games so far.

On top of that, Ibrahima Konate is coming towards the end of his contract, so Jacquet could be immediately required to step into Slot’s XI to replace his fellow Frenchman.