Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion on February 14, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool is interested in signing Federico Dimarco from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for the 28-year-old Italian defender. Dimarco is in the form of his life, and he has been exceptional for the Italian outfit. The player has already recorded 22 goal contributions, and he has been excellent defensively as well.

Liverpool is likely to lose Andrew Robertson at the end of the season, and they will need to replace the Scottish international. Signing the Italian could prove to be a wise decision. He has the quality and the experience to replace the Liverpool star. Meanwhile, a report from Sports Boom claims that the player could cost around €80 million in the summer.

He is a “flagship player” for the Italian club, and they do not want to lose him easily. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to pay €80 million for a full-back. They need to improve other areas of the squad as well. Meanwhile, they splashed out on Hungarian defender Milos Kerkez at the start of the season. He is the first-choice left-back at the club right now, and it seems unlikely that they will drop him from the starting lineup and sign Dimarco for a substantial amount of money in the summer.

Any left-back coming in is likely to be a backup to the Hungarian rather than a marquee signing. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester United could use more depth at full-back, and it will be interesting to see whether they are willing to pay a premium for the Italian.

He is at the peak of his career right now and playing his best football with the Italian club. Whoever ends up signing him will have a star on their hands.