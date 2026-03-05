Decorated Liverpool player set to leave in the summer after club makes big decision

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face one of the most significant decisions of their modern era this summer as uncertainty grows around the future of Mohamed Salah.



According to Football Insider, the club may be open to letting the Egyptian superstar depart if a substantial offer arrives from the Saudi Pro League.

Salah, who has been the face of Liverpool’s attacking dominance for nearly a decade, remains one of the most iconic figures in the club’s recent history.

However, with the forward approaching the final year of his contract and entering the latter stages of his career, Liverpool’s leadership must decide whether to extend his stay or begin planning for life after their legendary No. 11.

Salah has been a legendary figure for Liverpool

Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has rewritten Liverpool’s modern record books.

His debut season produced a remarkable 44 goals in all competitions, setting a new benchmark for a 38-game Premier League campaign and establishing him as one of the world’s elite attackers.

Over the following years, he played a central role in Liverpool’s most successful period of the modern era.

Salah helped deliver the Champions League in 2019 and the club’s long-awaited Premier League title in 2020, while consistently finishing among the league’s top scorers.

Yet the 2025/26 campaign has proven more difficult. While still capable of moments of brilliance, Salah has not consistently matched the extraordinary standards he set earlier in his career.

Saudi Pro League could be Salah’s next destination

The Saudi Pro League has pursued Salah for several years. In 2023, Al-Ittihad famously had a reported £150 million offer rejected by Liverpool late in the transfer window.

The Saudi clubs’ financial power has only grown since then, and fresh interest is expected if Salah becomes available.

With only 12 months remaining on his contract this summer, Liverpool’s sporting department are likely to make the decision to let Salah leave the club.

Keeping Salah would preserve a proven match-winner and dressing-room leader, but it also risks losing him for nothing in 2027.

Selling now could generate significant funds while reducing one of the club’s highest wages.

