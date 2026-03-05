Price set: Liverpool rival Arsenal & Man United for €60m transfer opportunity

Nathaniel Brown in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Fabio Deinert/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a potential transfer move for Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown this summer.

This comes after a slightly underwhelming first season from Milos Kerkez, who joined from Bournemouth last year after impressing with the Cherries.

It’s proven harder for Kerkez to look as convincing at Liverpool, however, who have generally had a disappointing season, with new signings all slightly struggling to adapt and with the team not at a real risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

According to Fichajes, this has Liverpool looking closely at Brown as a potential summer target, with the Germany international possibly set to be available for around €60m.

Nathaniel Brown transfer: Liverpool keen on left-back opportunity

This is not the first time LFC have been linked with Brown, and it could be a fierce contest for the 22-year-old this summer.

As we’ve previously reported, Brown is also understood to be a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, who could perhaps also benefit from strengthening in that position.

Liverpool might do well to give Kerkez a bit more time, but Arsenal arguably look in need of making changes in that area after an injury-hit season for Riccardo Calafiori, while Myles Lewis-Skelly has fallen completely out of favour.

Man Utd, meanwhile, should probably be thinking about an upgrade on the ageing and injury-prone Luke Shaw, while Patrick Dorgu has tended to play further forward more in recent times.

Liverpool to raid Eintracht Frankfurt again?

Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, in what has been one of their more successful signings.

It could be that the Reds will use that relationship to agree a deal for Brown as well, with Fichajes suggesting the opportunity will be there as long as clubs pay the right price.

Even if Brown doesn’t replace Kerkez, this generally looks like a smart deal to bolster Arne Slot’s squad as Andrew Robertson has fallen out of favour this season and might need replacing as a rotation option.